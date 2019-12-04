Convict charged in former NBA player’s killing to face judge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – A convicted felon charged with conspiring with the ex-wife of Lorenzen Wright to kill the former NBA player is set to face a court hearing in Memphis, Tennessee.

The judge at Wednesday’s hearing could set a trial date for Billy Ray Turner in Wright’s death more than nine years ago.

The body of the retired 13-year NBA veteran was found riddled with gunshot wounds in a swampy field in southeast Memphis in July 2010. Turner, along with Wright’s ex-wife, were indicted in 2016 on murder charges.

Sherra Wright pleaded guilty in June to facilitation of murder and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.