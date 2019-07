(CNN) – A Colombian man was busted in Spain for trying to smuggle drugs, under his hairpiece.

A Spanish newspaper says the 65-year-old arrived at the airport in Barcelona, and stuck out like a sore thumb.

Investigators say he appeared nervous and his toupee was sitting several inches above his head.

That is when police discovered about a pound of cocaine beneath it.

The drugs are worth about $34,000 in street value.

He is now charged and in custody.