Child shot in head is improving police say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Authorities in South Carolina say a 3-year-old boy found a loaded gun in his home and shot himself in the head. Columbia police say the boy is in critical condition after he was found Tuesday evening suffering from a gunshot.
Police say the child had surgery on the wound and is showing signs of improvement. Investigators say the child found the loaded gun in a bedroom. Officers are investigating how the gun became unsecured.
Police say the child’s 22-year-old mother was in the home at the time of the shooting. She is assisting in the investigation.
