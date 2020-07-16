Cheeky Corpse: Georgia detectives discover body is sex doll

ALLENHURST, Ga. (AP) – It seemed like a major crime for Allenhurst, a town of less than 700 people in southeast Georgia.

A female body was spotted by the railroad tracks. Liberty County deputies gathered at the scene and waited for the coroner.

It took a while before they realized the joke was on them: The corpse was actually a sex doll.

Detective Mike Albritton told WSAV-TV that officers found the apparently dead body Tuesday, but couldn’t touch it without a coroner at the scene.

Only then did they search for injuries and learn the truth. Detectives said the sex doll was anatomically correct, with realistic features and was fully dressed.