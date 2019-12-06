Cement plant worker falls to his death in South Carolina

HOLLY HILL, S.C. (AP) — A worker has died after falling from a tower at a South Carolina cement plant.

Employees working on the third floor of Holcim Cement in Holly Hill said they heard a loud thud around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday and then found a worker unconscious and in a pool of blood, authorities told media outlets.

It appears the worker fell from the fourth floor tower down to the third floor, Orangeburg County deputies said.

Lennox Wishart Hinckson, 65, of North Charleston died at the scene of his fall, Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said.

Investigators were trying to determine his cause of death, but ruled it accidental, Fogle said in a statement.

Plant owner LafargeHolcim said Hinckson worked for a third-party contractor and the company was cooperating with the Mine Safety and Health Administration as it investigates the death.