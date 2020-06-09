Calls for new probe of 2012 shooting of black man by deputy

MACON, Ga. (AP) – Activists have called for a new investigation into the death of an unarmed black man fatally shot by a deputy in a grocery store parking lot nearly 8 years ago.

WMAZ-TV reports a news conference held in Macon, Georgia, on Monday called for the reopening of the shooting that killed Sammy “Junebug” Davis in December 2012.

It comes several years after a district attorney who oversaw the case ruled a deputy who shot Davis had acted properly following a Georgia Bureau of Investigation probe into the shooting.

The deputy was later fired for his actions in a different case.