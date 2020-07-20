Bystander killed during fight at South Carolina Waffle House

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Police in South Carolina say a 23-year-old bystander was shot and killed during a fight outside a South Carolina Waffle House over the weekend.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified the victim Sunday as Briawna Nabors. North Charleston police said two men were engaged in an argument that turned into a physical fight in the restaurant’s parking lot early Saturday.

Authorities said one of the men later pulled out a gun and fired it, striking Nabors and two other bystanders.

Nabors was pronounced dead at the scene and the two other victims were taken to a hospital. A police official said a suspect was in custody at a hospital.