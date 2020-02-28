Buffalo Roman Catholic Diocese seeks bankruptcy protection

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) – The Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo has filed for bankruptcy protection.

Friday’s filing is another step in the western New York diocese’s efforts to recover from a clergy misconduct scandal that’s been the basis for hundreds of lawsuits, Vatican intervention and the resignation of its bishop.

The western New York diocese becomes the second in the state to file for Chapter 11 reorganization, and one of more than 20 dioceses to seek bankruptcy protection nationwide. The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, filed Feb. 19.

The Rochester Dicoese was the first of New York’s eight dioceses to seek bankruptcy protection when it filed in September.