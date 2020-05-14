Brush fires shut down portion of I-75 in southwest Florida

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) – The Florida Highway Patrol is monitoring a portion of Interstate 75 known as Alligator Alley that has been shut down due to brush fires burning in the area.

The four fires were burning about 400 acres in the area on Wednesday and threatened about 30 homes in Collier County.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were coordinating voluntary evacuations in the areas near the fires.

The efforts to fight the fires were led by the Greater Naples Fire Rescue District. Two Lee County strike teams and one Sarasota County team also responded.