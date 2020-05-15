Boyfriend charged with murder for teen’s mom, brother deaths

ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) – The boyfriend of a Georgia teen charged with killing her mother and brother in a house fire has also been arrested in connection with their deaths.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the 17-year-old boyfriend was arrested Thursday afternoon after investigators in Georgia and Oregon found evidence connecting him to the deaths.

Deputies say will have hearings so he can be extradited from Oregon to Georgia to face murder charges.

Deputies say the 17-year-old is the boyfriend of Candance Walton. She was extradited from Kentucky in March to face murder and arson charges for the house fire near Forsyth on Feb. 27.