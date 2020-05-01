Boy, 7, killed by gunshots fired into South Carolina home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a 7-year-old boy was killed and his 13-year-old sister hurt after more than a dozen shots were fired into their South Carolina home.

Investigators say seven children total were staying with a mother and a grandmother at the Columbia home when the shooting happened Wednesday night. Columbia

Police say they haven’t figured out why the shooting happened or who was being targeted. Authorities say Knowledge Simms was shot in the upper body and died at the hospital while his sister was hit in the arm, had surgery and is alert.

Investigators say more than a dozen shell casings from two different weapons were found outside the home.