Boseman to be honored at celebration in hometown of Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) – Actor Chadwick Boseman will be honored at a celebration in his hometown of Anderson, South Carolina.

The Independent Mail reports that a large crowd is expected for a 7 p.m. Thursday viewing of the “Black Panther” film at an outdoor amphitheater that can fit thousands of people even with social distancing.

FILE – In this Saturday, March 30, 2019 file photo, Chadwick Boseman poses in the press room with the award for outstanding actor in a motion picture for “Black Panther” at the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, has died of cancer. His representative says Boseman died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 in Los Angeles after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Boseman played the character T’Challa in “Black Panther.” He also had starring roles in the Jackie Robinson film “42,″ and also in biographical movies about Thurgood Marshall and James Brown.

FILE – In this Tuesday, April 9, 2013 file photo, Chadwick Boseman, who plays baseball legend Jackie Robinson in “42,” poses at the Los Angeles premiere of the film at the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles. Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, has died of cancer. His representative says Boseman died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 in Los Angeles after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Boseman died Aug. 28 of colon cancer at age 43.