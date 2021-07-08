Body of missing Georgia boy recovered along Florida beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Officials have recovered the body of a 6-year-old Georgia boy who went missing while on vacation in the Florida Panhandle with his family.

Police say Enrique Cortez-Dubon of Atlanta was last seen Monday standing in about knee-deep water along Panama City Beach. His body was found on the sand Tuesday.

The family told investigators that the boy didn’t swim well and was not wearing floaties when he went missing.

Around 80 first responders searched for the boy Drone and helicopters were also used.

His body was found on the sand, but police believe he went missing in the water.