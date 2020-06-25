Body found in SC river last year finally identified

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say they’ve finally identified a man whose body was found in the Cooper River early last year.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says the remains were identified as those of 24-year-old Thomas Alex Williams of James Island after exhaustive work by several coroners. The body was found on Jan. 7, 2019.

Officials say Williams was very private and friends and relatives didn’t consider him missing. But a friend recognized a sketch that was released of the dead man, and authorities then used DNA to verify the identity. Investigators still haven’t determined how the man died.

