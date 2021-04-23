Bibb County to buy ex-school that now hosts homeless shelter

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A middle Georgia government plans to buy a former school that was rapidly turned into a homeless shelter after two men froze to death on Christmas.

Bibb County Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to use $1.5 million in federal coronavirus relief to buy the former Brookdale Elementary School from the Bibb County school district.

Commissioners also voted to give the shelter another $100,000 for operations. Macon community groups initially paid the startup costs for the shelter.

The homeless shelter ramped up from being able to host 80 people per night to a capacity of 180 in January.

Commissioners say the warming center has helped 400 people since it opened.