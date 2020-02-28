Atlanta’s Olympic cauldron to be relit for marathon trial

ATLANTA (AP) – The Olympic cauldron used in the 1996 Games in Atlanta is scheduled to be publicly lit again for the first time in over two decades on Saturday.

News outlets report Georgia State University announced the cauldron will be lit just before noon for the Olympic marathon trial. The course weaves through some of Atlanta’s most historic neighborhoods.

The race is expected to determine who will represent the United States in the upcoming Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The cauldron was lit by boxing great Muhammad Ali during the opening ceremonies in 1996. It will be reignited Saturday by Georgia State University Athletics Director Charlie Cobb.

