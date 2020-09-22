Atlanta police: Officer fatally shoots man armed with gun

AP Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA (AP) – Atlanta police say an officer fatally shot a man accused of approaching her with a gun.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution quoted officer Tasheena Brown as saying that the department was called to a southeast Atlanta street at around 7:30 p.m. Monday by a woman who said she and her husband were fighting.

Brown said police found the couple in a car. Officials said the man later approached the officer with a gun and the officer shot him.

He died at a hospital. Authorities didn’t release the names or races of anyone involved. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is reviewing the shooting.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories