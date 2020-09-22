Atlanta police: Officer fatally shoots man armed with gun

ATLANTA (AP) – Atlanta police say an officer fatally shot a man accused of approaching her with a gun.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution quoted officer Tasheena Brown as saying that the department was called to a southeast Atlanta street at around 7:30 p.m. Monday by a woman who said she and her husband were fighting.

Brown said police found the couple in a car. Officials said the man later approached the officer with a gun and the officer shot him.

He died at a hospital. Authorities didn’t release the names or races of anyone involved. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is reviewing the shooting.