Atlanta Police: Drive-by shooting leaves 1 dead, 4 wounded

Atlanta police said a 23-year-old man was shot Tuesday morning and was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Police Lt. Pete Malecki said five men were standing in front of a building in Midtown Atlanta around 1 a.m. when a dark-colored Dodge Charger or Challenger opened fire at the men.

The four surviving men drove themselves to the emergency room. One of the men was in critical condition. The investigation is ongoing.