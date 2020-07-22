Atlanta Police: 2 fatally shot at recording studio

ATLANTA (AP) – Authorities said two people were fatally shot at an Atlanta recording studio. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

Atlanta Police Capt. D’Andrea Price said one man was found dead inside of the building that houses a recording studio. The second man was taken to Grady Hospital, where he later died.

Police said multiple shell casings were found inside and outside the building. Price said witnesses at the scene weren’t cooperating. She also said there may be more than one suspect.

