Anne Cox Chambers, wealthy newspaper heiress, dies at 100

ATLANTA (AP) – The family of Anne Cox Chambers says the newspaper heiress has died at the age of 100.
Her nephew, Jim Kennedy, announced her death to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, her flagship newspaper.
Chambers was a director of Cox Enterprises Inc. who promoted President Jimmy Carter’s political career and served as U.S. ambassador to Belgium during his administration. Forbes estimated her net worth several years ago at nearly $17 billion.
She was well known as a philanthropist, serving on the boards of the Atlanta Arts Alliance and the High Museum of Art among other institutions.
