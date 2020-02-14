Live Now
Amid coronavirus fears, a second wave of flu hits US kids

NEW YORK (AP) – A second wave of flu is hitting the U.S., turning this into one of the nastiest seasons for children in a decade. Health officials Friday said 92 flu-related deaths have already been reported in children.

Experts say it is potentially a bad time for an extended flu season, given concerns about the new coronavirus out of China.

If the coronavirus starts spreading in the U.S., there could be confusion about whether people are getting sick with it or the flu. But health officials are trying to use labs that test for flu to check for coronavirus, too.

