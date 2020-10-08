After protests, Georgia will build fence around capitol

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s governor has responded to months of periodic protests at the state capitol by approving a plan for a tall metal fence around the building.
Gov. Brian Kemp’s spokesman says the fence is part of a $5 million security plan to protect the public and prevent property damage. Democrats say it shows GOP leaders are afraid of their own people.
A demonstration section of the fence was being installed Wednesday, metal bars that are eight feet tall with spikes on top. Access to the Capitol building would be limited to several gates around the property.
