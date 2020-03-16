After floods, soggy south Georgia fears spread of mosquitoes

ALBANY, Ga. (AP) – Soggy areas of south Georgia recovering from heavy rains and flooding are bracing for a new threat _ swarms of mosquitoes.

WALB-TV reports mosquito control officers in Dougherty County are doing what they can to fight the blood-sucking bugs.

Donell Mathis, the county environmental control manager, said his team is dropping briquettes into standing water that keep mosquito eggs from hatching. But they can only do that on public property.

Mathis said homeowners need to take charge around their own houses and dump any standing water in buckets, birdbaths, old tires and other places that can serve as mosquito nurseries. Georgia’s mosquito season typically starts in March and can stretch into the summer.

