ADHD diagnoses increasing in black kids, report suggests

NEW YORK (AP) – A U.S. survey finds that black children appear to be more likely than white kids to be diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and other learning disabilities.

It’s the first time that’s been found. Previous studies had found the diagnosis was far more likely in white kids. It’s not known what might have driven the change described in Wednesday’s report.

When past studies found higher rates of ADHD diagnoses in white kids, researchers hypothesized there were racial differences in access to health professionals. They have also wondered whether racial differences in attitudes make white parents more likely to seek an ADHD diagnosis than black parents.

