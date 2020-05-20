$7K reward offered for man accused of murder in S. Carolina

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (AP) – Authorities have offered a $7,000 reward for information on a man suspected of fatally shooting an acquaintance in South Carolina.

Ryan Dusha Kedar has been on the run since Feb. 26, after he was accused in the death of Mark Jermon at a soccer field.

The U.S. Marshals and CrimeStoppers are offering a reward for information leading to Kedar’s arrest.

Days after the shooting, authorities found Kedar’s SUV near Paris Mountain State Park and conducted a 100-man search but were unsuccessful.

U.S. Marshals said Kedar extensively researched locations around Brevard and Asheville, North Carolina, before the shooting.

He may be staying at hostels in the mountains of South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky or Virginia.