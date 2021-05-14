7 arrested, 2 wanted in Georgia shooting that injured woman

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Seven people have been arrested and two more are wanted after a shooting injured a woman in the parking lot of a middle Georgia restaurant.

The predawn Sunday shooting at a Sandersville Waffle House injured 20-year-old Kayiah Faulkner. She was taken by helicopter to an Augusta hospital

. Police tell local news outlets that they believe gang members were involved in the shooting. They also say that it’s related to three shootings that happened in April.

Warrants were issued Thursday for Terrance Oliver and Jaterious Sanders.

Six men and a juvenile were arrested earlier, including three men charged with aggravated assault.