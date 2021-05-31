5 injured in boating accident on Lake Murray

AP Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
LAKESAFETY2_150732

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Five people were injured when two boats collided on Lake Murray. News outlets reported that the accident happened Friday evening.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said a cabin cruiser boat carrying two people collided with a pontoon boat with six onboard.

A department spokeswoman said all the injuries happened to people on the pontoon boat, including two serious injuries.

The State reported that the accident happened in a popular part of Lake Murray between two peninsulas with restaurants and bars where boats can dock.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories