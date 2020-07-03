5 die after SUV crosses interstate median in South Carolina

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina troopers say five people inside a SUV have died after their vehicle crossed an interstate median and hit two tractor trailers.

Two people in the SUV survived the wreck, but their conditions were not released.

Troopers said the 2001 Chevrolet was heading east on Interstate 26 near Orangeburg when the driver lost control around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities say the SUV went through a cable median barrier and into the westbound lanes, hitting two 18-wheelers.

Both truck drivers were not injured. A special team of state troopers is investigating to determine what caused the SUV to lose control and cross the median