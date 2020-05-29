4-time DUI offender gets 17-year sentence for deadly crash

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina man convicted of driving under the influence for a fourth time was sentenced to 17 years in prison in connection with a crash last year that left a 66-year-old man dead.

Tyler James Cummings pleaded guilty Wednesday to several DUI offenses. Authorities said the 26-year-old man crossed the center line of a highway in July 2019 and crashed his vehicle into a car carrying five people.

The crash killed 66-year-old Paul Kelly and left two others injured. Cummings won’t be eligible for parole. He was convicted of driving under the influence in 2015 and twice in 2017.

