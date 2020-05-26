4 hospitalized after boat explosion in South Carolina

MT PLEASANT, S.C. (AP) – News outlets report four people were hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries after a boat explosion in the Charleston Harbor Marina in South Carolina.

The boat’s owner told WCSC-TV he was filling up the boat with gas before the explosion happened on Sunday night.

The Mount Pleasant Fire Chief told told the Post and Courier the small fire on the boat was extinguished by the time firefighters arrived on scene.

He says three people on board were taken to a hospital for treatment for some severe injuries. He added another person who initially refused an ambulance ride later sought treatment.