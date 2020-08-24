4 dead after car overturns, strikes tree in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – Four people died when the car they were in left the road and struck a tree in South Carolina over the weekend.

Greenville County Coroner Parks Evans said five adults in their early 20s were in a car around 3 a.m. Sunday when it went off the side of the road, overturned and struck a large tree.

The office said 24-year-old Haskel Yves Martinez, 23-year-old Timothy Isaiah Webb, 21-year-old Kayla Missely Castro and 24-year-old Carlos Andres Castro-Jimenez were pronounced dead at the scene. A fifth passenger was taken to a hospital.

Greenville police said the survivor was in serious, but stable condition Sunday. The crash is under investigation.

