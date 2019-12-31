3 more teens accused in Spartanburg 15-year-old’s death

AP Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Three more teenagers face charges in connection with a shooting earlier this month in South Carolina that left a 15-year-old dead.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says 14-year-old, 15-year-old and 16-year-old were arrested Monday on charges of murder, armed robbery and criminal conspiracy.

They’re accused in the December 19th death of Kerolos Mina Zaky, of Spartanburg. Two other teenagers, 18-year-olds Jamazzeo Glover and Braelon Brown, face the same charges in Zaky’s slaying.

It was unknown if any of the suspects have attorneys who could speak on their behalf.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story