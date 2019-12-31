3 more teens accused in Spartanburg 15-year-old’s death

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Three more teenagers face charges in connection with a shooting earlier this month in South Carolina that left a 15-year-old dead.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says 14-year-old, 15-year-old and 16-year-old were arrested Monday on charges of murder, armed robbery and criminal conspiracy.

They’re accused in the December 19th death of Kerolos Mina Zaky, of Spartanburg. Two other teenagers, 18-year-olds Jamazzeo Glover and Braelon Brown, face the same charges in Zaky’s slaying.

It was unknown if any of the suspects have attorneys who could speak on their behalf.