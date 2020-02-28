3 GA men killed in crash on I-40; box truck driver charged

STATESVILLE, N.C. (AP) – Three Georgia men were killed when a box truck hit a construction truck on Interstate 40, pushing the truck toward them.
News sources report the N.C. State Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Noah Logan Hamilton of Bonaire, Georgia, 21-year-old Austin Melton and 20-year-old Dustin Gelinas, both of Jesup, Georgia, were working for a contracted crew repairing a guardrail when they were struck and killed early Thursday morning.
The patrol charged 27-year-old Logan Lee Casey of Cary is charged with three counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.
An investigating trooper says Casey received minor injuries.
