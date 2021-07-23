3 decades later, Georgia man is charged with killing boy, 8

ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — Police in an Atlanta suburb say they’ve arrested a Georgia man, charging him with the 1988 slaying of an 8-year-old boy.

Roswell police said Friday that 56-year-old James Michael Coates of Woodstock faces murder and other charges in the killing of Joshua Harmon.

Police say Coates was arrested after DNA evidence collected from the crime scene linked him to the killing.

On May 15, 1988, Joshua was reported missing by his parents after he didn’t return home for dinner.

After several hours of searching, his body was found in a wooded area near the apartment where he lived.