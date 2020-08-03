260 Gwinnett school employees out because of coronavirus

SUWANEE, Ga. (AP) – Officials for Georgia’s largest public school district say more than 250 employees have reported testing positive for the coronavirus or possibly being exposed to it, about a week before the school year is set to begin.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Gwinnett County Public Schools teachers began in-person planning Wednesday at county facilities.

Officials confirmed to news outlets that by Thursday, about 260 employees had called in to report a positive COVID-19 test or possible exposure and are now excluded from work.

The system’s superintendent announced last month that all classes will be taught online for the 180,000-student district in suburban Atlanta when instruction begins Aug. 12.

