21 Savage launches free online financial program for youth

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Rapper 21 Savage says he will launch a free online financial literacy education program for youth sheltered at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Grammy winner announced his new Bank Account At Home nationwide initiative on Wednesday. His efforts will include a partnership with Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to provide free WiFi and tablets for undeserved students in the city.

21 Savage says he wants to empower youth to manage their money. His program will work with mobile banking service provider Chime and EverFi, an education technology platform.

The rapper launched his Bank Account program in 2018 to teach financial literacy to teenage students across the United States.

