2 US men, ex-Colombia soldiers held in Haiti assassination

Suspects in the assassination of Haiti’s President Jovenel Moise, among them Haitian-American citizens James Solages, left, and Joseph Vincent, second left, are shown to the media at the General Direction of the police in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Moise was assassinated in an attack on his private residence early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn)

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Seventeen suspects have been detained so far in the stunning assassination of Haiti’s president, and Haitian authorities say two are believed to hold dual U.S.-Haitian citizenship and Colombia says at least six are former soldiers.

Haiti’s police chief said eight more suspects were being sought and three others had been killed by police.

“We are going to bring them to justice,” the police chief said after the brazen killing of President Jovenel Moïse.

Colombian police said investigators would gather and send information on communications, flights and financial ties to Haiti.

Taiwan says 11 armed suspects were arrested trying to break into its embassy in Haiti.

It gave no details on those detained and said it was up to the Haitian police to determine if there was a connection.