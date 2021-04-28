2 inmates, 3 others accused of Georgia murder-for-hire plot

CUMMING, Ga. (AP) — Georgia authorities say five people have been charged in a murder-for-hire plot orchestrated by an inmate who was targeting someone involved in his carjacking case.

The Forsyth County Sheriff said Tuesday that Kwame Abayomi solicited help from a fellow inmate in a scheme to have a man killed for $6,000 before Abayomi’s trial.

News outlets report Abayomi was accused of stealing the targeted man’s motorcycle at gunpoint in 2017. Investigators allege Abayomi enlisted the mother of his children and his current girlfriend in the plot.

Authorities say that after learning of the alleged scheme, deputies notified the intended victim and helped protect him until arrests were made in the case.