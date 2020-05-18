2 charged with murder after 2 gun battles with police in SC

LADSON, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a man and woman who shot at police two separate times during a long chase and stole a car at gunpoint from a South Carolina rest stop as they fired at authorities are now charged with murder.

Officials identified the pair as 21-year-old Kayla Dyanni Rivera and 25-year-old Shikeem Wigfall.

Authorities say they led police on a 50-mile chase early Friday where they had gun battles with officers both at a rest area on Interstate 26 near Charleston and a North Charleston apartment complex.

Investigators have not said if the person killed at the I-26 rest stop was the victim of a carjacking on involved in the chase.

