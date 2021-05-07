2 charged in fatal shooting of 97-year-old Georgia man

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — Two people have been charged with murder and home invasion in the slaying of a 97-year-old man who was found shot to death in his Georgia home.

A DeKalb County police spokeswoman says officers discovered the body of William Scott in his Decatur home Tuesday morning.

The DeKalb Medical Examiner’s Office determined he had been shot. Police say they took Mark Patrick Fleck, of Tucker, and Devin Michele Young, of Acworth, into custody Wednesday.

Jail records show Young has also been charged with third-degree forgery. Authorities haven’t said what led them to the suspects, or whether they knew Scott.

Young and Fleck are being held in jail without bond.