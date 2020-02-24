16-year-old charged with murder in teen siblings’ slayings

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – A 16-year-old Indianapolis youth is facing murder charges in adult court for the fatal shootings of two teenage siblings.

Court records say Lometreus Sanders faces two counts of murder, dangerous possession of a firearm and carrying a handgun without a license. The charges were filed Monday. \Sanders is charged in the August 23rd slayings of 16-year-old Nicholas Nelson and his 15-year-old sister, Ashlynn Nelson, at their home in an apartment complex on the city’s far east side.

Sanders initially was charged in juvenile court days after the slaying, but on Thursday he was waived to adult court. He was 15 when the slayings happened.

Latest Headlines: