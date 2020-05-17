13 hurt, none killed in Louisiana memorial service shooting

BOGALUSA, La. (AP) – Authorities say 13 people were shot as a large group gathered in a southern Louisiana city for a memorial service for a man whose body was found earlier this month.

Police said no one was killed, but one person was in critical condition after the 9:15 p.m. Saturday shooting in Bogalusa.

Investigators say the crowd was gathered to remember Dominique James, who was missing for several days before being found dead May 8 in a car.

James’ death is considered a homicide, but police have not released additional details. Police say no arrests have been made in the shooting, and they haven’t had witnesses give them information either.