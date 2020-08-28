11 South Carolina horses infected with mosquito-borne virus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Environmental control officials say a mosquito-borne illness with a high fatality rate for horses has been detected in nearly a dozen horses across South Carolina.

The state’s department of health and environmental control announced Thursday that Eastern Equine Encephalitis has been detected in 11 horses in eight counties.

Officials said the cases were found in Aiken, Berkeley, Colleton, Florence, Horry, Jasper, Lexington and Marion counties from July 10 to Aug. 21.

The disease can cause stumbling, poor coordination, paralysis and other symptoms in the animals. It is known to have a 90% fatality rate.