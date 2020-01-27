Live Now
NewsChannel 6 Morning News streaming NOW

1 arrested, another sought in SC triple murder

AP Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. – One man is in custody and authorities are searching for another in a triple murder in South Carolina.

WCSC-TV reports Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis says deputies arrested 20-year-old Jay Quan Washington, of St. Stephen, and are searching for 28-year-old Donelle Lamar McKelvey, of Summerville.

Washington has been charged with three counts of murder for the deaths of 23-year-old Martice Green, 22-year-old Desmond Williams and 19-year-old Malik Gibbs who were found in a car in a field in Pineville on Monday.

All three of the victims were from St. Stephen.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories