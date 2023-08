(WJBF) – On the night of Sunday, May 7, 1972, NewsChannel 6 abruptly went off the air in the middle of a basketball game.

The culprit? A fire at the WJBF transmitter in Beech Island.

Responding fire fighters did what the could, but the building was destroyed.

By Tuesday morning, work had begun on a brand new transmitter.

Here is the broadcast from 1972 featuring Jim Davis explaining the whole ordeal and welcoming viewers back.