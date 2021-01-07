Skip to content
Aiken Bureau
Aiken Steeplechase Association Cancels 2021 Spring Steeplechase
Allendale County Schools to resume in-person learning
Video
Aiken County Sheriff receives COVID-19 vaccine
Video
Suspect identified in Warrenville shooting death investigation
Video
Congressman Jim Clyburn talks insurrection, security at inauguration
Video
Aiken Republicans react to insurrection in Washington
Video
Concerns from some on back to school in the New Year in SC
Video
Aiken Regional welcomes first baby of the New Year
SC State Superintendent Molly Spearman tests positive for COVID-19
Barnwell County Assessor’s Office closed due to COVID; 2 other offices now with temporarily modified operations
Plans for South Carolina schools for start of spring semester
Aiken County Top 6 Stories of 2020
Video
Denmark-Olar School District fully virtual until mid-January
House Rep. Jodi Lott discusses Georgia Legislative Session beginning today
Video
Local baker makes a special cake
Video
Girl Scouts facing challenges during cookie season
Video
Georgia Dept. of Public Health to begin Phase 1B vaccinations
Video
Georgia lawmakers react to Capitol riots
Video
Aiken Steeplechase Association Cancels 2021 Spring Steeplechase
Aiken County Sheriff receives COVID-19 vaccine
Video
Nationwide critical blood shortage affects the CSRA
Video
Suspect identified in Warrenville shooting death investigation
Video
Memphis police officer charged with murder, kidnapping in man’s death
Four people dead, including gunman, in Chicago, Evanston shooting spree
Video
Richmond County Coroners Office investigating suspicious death at Budgetel Hotel
Video
Leader of Hawaii ‘Proud Boys’ Nick Ochs arrested by FBI for Unlawful Entry into U.S. Capitol
Video
Suspect identified in Warrenville shooting death investigation
Video
‘Innocent Man’ defendant remains behind bars after AG extends stay on release
Video
Thirteen charged in federal court following riot at US Capitol, investigation ongoing
Woman who falsely accused Black teen of theft at NYC hotel is arrested
Video
FBI releases photo, offers $50k reward for suspect who placed pipe bombs in DC
First lady ‘disappointed’ by Trump supporters’ Capitol riot
Terminally ill man on mission to get tattoos with strangers makes stop at Savannah parlor
Video
Vaccine rollout confirms public health officials’ warnings
Video
Capitol assault a more sinister attack than first appeared
Parler squeezed as Trump seeks new online megaphone
PGA removes 2022 Championship from Trump National
Trump to honor Bill Belichick with Presidential Medal of Freedom
Possible virus exposure for lawmakers sheltering during riot
Trump orders flags flown at half-staff in memory of Capitol Police officers
PGA removes 2022 Championship from Trump National
Trump to honor Bill Belichick with Presidential Medal of Freedom
Border Bowl 2021 Special
Video
Clemson postpones games against UNC, Syracuse due to COVID-19 concerns
USC, Ole Miss men’s basketball game postponed due to COVID-19 concerns
South Carolina, Virginia Tech to meet in 2025 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game
Dodgers Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda dies at 93
Video
No. 5 USC women’s basketball on pause, postpone game vs Georgia
Georgia falls to LSU in overtime, 94-92
Georgia Dept. of Public Health to begin Phase 1B vaccinations
Video
Capitol assault a more sinister attack than first appeared
Richmond County man wanted for questioning identified
Officer-involved shooting investigation underway in Warrenville
Live Interactive VIPIR Radar
GA residents 65+ now eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations