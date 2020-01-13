Skip to content
WJBF
Augusta
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
CSRA News
County Content
Crime News
Special Reports
Georgia News
South Carolina News
U.S. & World News
Washington-DC
CSRA Traffic
Business & Consumer
Science & Technology
Weird News
Lottery Results
Talk Back 6
Digital Exclusives
6 on 6
Black History Month
Horoscopes
In Your Neighborhood
Mystery Wire
Wild Encounters
Weather
Live Interactive VIPIR Radar
Skyview Network
Lake Forecast
School Forecast
Color The Weather
George Said It Would
Freddy The Forecaster
Request A Talk
Sports
Japan 2020
Game Night Live
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete Award
College Sports
The Big Game
Professional Sports
Local Sports
Junior Golf
Masters Report
Community
Best of the Class
Caring For Aging Parents
Caring for Carolina
Community Calendar
Giving Your Best
Golden Apple
Putting Children First
Women to Watch
Your Hometown
Lifestyle
Animals and Pets
CSRA Entertainment
Food and Cooking
Health
U.S. & World Entertainment
Features
Adopt a Pet
Contests
Cyber Insider
The Dish
Jennie
Local Living
The Means Report
Out There Somewhere
Parade of Quartets
The Very Vera Show
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Request A Tour
Work For Us
WJBF Internship Application
Advertise With Us
What’s On
WJBF Live
ABC News Live Stream
Programming Guide
Search
Search
Search
Adopt a Pet
Adopt-a-Pet: January 15th, 2020
CSRA News
Crime News
U.S. & World News
Sports News
Adopt-a-Pet: January 15th, 2020
Grovetown alumni gives scholarships to seniors
Census workers collecting data in the CSRA
Search for missing teen in McDuffie County
Aiken murder re-trial continues today
RCSO responds to crash in South Augusta
Plant Vogtle hoping to do what no one else in the nuclear industry has
Flooding causes frustrations for Wilkes County homeowner
Aggressive strain of flu impacting children, young people most, vaccinations encouraged
Aiken murder re-trial continues today
Short chase on Wrightsboro ends in crash
Mother charged with murder after infant found unresponsive in bathtub dies
Alabama police make new arrest in woman’s 1990 murder; husband cleared
Teacher accused of having sex with student arrested
Opelika women arrested after deputy locates two gallons of GHB the “date rape drug”
Christmas crystal: Man charged with mailing meth to inmate
Grovetown man officially indicted on multiple counts related to child pornography
SC man gets life for killing after argument over tablet
UPDATE: McGhee Tyson airbase on lockdown for suspicious activity
‘Gut wrenching’: Community mourns as missing teen Harley Dilly dies trapped across the street from his home
Pelosi names Schiff, Nadler as prosecutors for Trump trial
Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G. lead field into rock hall
Census workers collecting data in the CSRA
Man asks judge’s leave for sword battle with ex-wife, lawyer
Documents suggest Thomas Markle to testify in Meghan lawsuit
Chick-fil-A giving away free nuggets until January 31st
For ‘Jeopardy’ fans, Ken Jennings is the greatest
High School basketball scores, Tuesday, January 14
AP source: Twins, 3B Josh Donaldson agree to $92M, 4-year deal
Panthers LB Luke Kuechly retiring after 8 seasons in NFL
Consolation prize: Clemson knocks off No. 3 Duke in hoops
WNBA players will receive 6-figure salary, child care benefits in new collective bargaining agreement
Atlanta Braves to reveal new name of their stadium
High powered No.1 LSU takes down Clemson in CFP Championship 42-25
Florida lawmakers debate if college athletes can be paid
Hinch, Luhnow fired for Astros’ sign stealing
Trending Stories
2020 flu vaccine not a match for main strain
Plant Vogtle hoping to do what no one else in the nuclear industry has
‘Gut wrenching’: Community mourns as missing teen Harley Dilly dies trapped across the street from his home
Police: Worker heard screams, found woman in trash compactor
10-year-old boy returns $900 to woman who lost envelope in Target
Chick-fil-A giving away free nuggets until January 31st