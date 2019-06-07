Request A Tour Request a tour of WJBF NewsChannel 6 Fill out my online form. Headlines Road closure in Columbia County next week Columbia County School District hosting job fair today A disabled tractor-trailer with a fuel leak has caused the closure on Whiskey Road Case against former Barnwell Police Chief closed Retired school teacher assaulted, robbed in her home; other incidents under investigation Whiskey road shut down due to diesel spill Kids read to dogs at the library Homeless Augusta man arrested for attacking child at library AU to discontinue employee child care Bicyclist killed in McDuffie County More CSRA News