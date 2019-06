WJBF maintains quarterly reports and other records regarding its broadcast of children’s educational and informational programming.

These reports and records are available for inspection by the public online by going to www.fcc.govor www.wjbf.com, click on FCC Public File.

Comments or questions regarding this station’s children’s programming may be directed to:

Mary Jones

Children’s Programming Liaison

WJBF-TV

1336 Augusta West Parkway

Augusta, GA 30909

706-722-6664