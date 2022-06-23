A Relief From The Heat Is On It’s Way

As of 4:30PM Thursday: Another hot one in the CSRA today, with temperatures in the upper 90s lower 100s. Luckily the heat index isn’t as high as last week, with the humidity a little lower, the highest feels like temperatures will be in the upper 100s, without actually reaching the 110s. That being said we are still in a Heat Advisory until 8pm for: Taliaferro, Warren, Glascock, and Hancock counties. And also an Excessive Heat Warning until 8pm for: Washington, Jefferson, Johnson, and Emanuel counties. Luckily there will be some relief from the heat, as a cold front is passing by today, bringing a few scattered showers and storms, but more importantly cooler drier air from the north.

Temperatures will drop into the mid 90s tomorrow, and for the weekend. While this is still above average, it is a welcome change to the gross humidity and upper 90 lower 100 temperatures we’ve been dealing with the last few days. This will only get better as we head into next work week, as the temperatures will become closer to average in the lower 90s.